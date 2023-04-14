After Taking A Fastball To The Face, It Will Be A Liquid Diet For Kyle Farmer Moving Forward

Videos by OutKick

Many people cut out the carbs in the leadup to summer in order to look good in a bathing suit.

For Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer however, he’ll be doing it as part of his long recovery after getting drilled with a 92 mph fastball on Wednesday.

Fortunately, we are happy to report Farmer posted on Instagram that he miraculously is doing relatively alright with no broken bones.

TWINS HAVE PLACED FARMER ON THE 10 DAY IL

Farmer is on a liquid diet for the foreseeable future with “no solid food,” according to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

“I don’t anticipate there being a timeline any time soon,” Baldelli told reporters. “We may have a general rough idea and then there’s the build back once he heals up. He’s not going to be eating solid food for at least a little while, things like that that we’re going to have to work through.”

Although Farmer didn’t break any bones, he had to undergo jaw surgery to realign his teeth thanks to the high and in fastball. “The scar is probably going to be there, it’s significant,” Baldelli continued. “His four bottom teeth were pushed in.”

Kyle Farmer takes one high and in from Lucas Giolito. He's up on his own power and back in the dugout #WhiteSox #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/MXsDSBUjxw — White Sox Takes (@WhiteSoxTakes) April 12, 2023

MORE SOUP, LESS STEAK

Hey Wendy’s, how about stepping up to the plate and giving Farmer a lifetime supply of free Frosty?

Carvel, you got any ice cream lying around that you can spare?

It’s the least they could do after the baseball world held their breath when Farmer’s injury made its rounds across social media.

The Twins have placed Farmer on the 10-day Injured List to recover from the surgery and for him to deal with the “lots of swelling.”

Hopefully when he returns, he can continue what he was doing before he got hit in the face and continue the Twins hot streak of being in first place in the AL Central.