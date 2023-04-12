Terrifying Moment As Twins Kyle Farmer Takes Fastball To The Face

Videos by OutKick
Scary moment Wednesday in Minnesota where Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer took a fastball right in the face. Chicago White Sox hurler Lucas Giolito hit Farmer up high with a 92-mile-per-hour pitch.
Immediately, Giolito reacts by throwing his hand up to his head. Clearly, he did not intend to throw the pitch at Farmer. Instead, it looks like it probably slipped out of his hand.
Farmer hits the ground and immediately White Sox catcher Seby Zavala calls for help.
The video is below, but I wouldn’t blame you if you chose not to watch.
The announcers react in horror, as well, with just a simple “Oh, no.”
That’s just not something anyone wants to see happen. Not anyone for the Twins, obviously, but not any White Sox player either.
Thankfully, Farmer was able to get up under his own power and walk to the dugout with trainers holding a towel to his face.
Kyle Farmer postgame update from Twins says he’s slightly better than originally feared
As bad as it looked, it appears that Farmer avoided some of the worst possible outcomes. After the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Farmer is set to undergo a procedure to “realign his teeth” and “fix a major laceration of the lower jaw.”
Yes, that’s bad. However, Baldelli said Farmer did not break his jaw and suffered no fractures.
“Thank God we got news that was better than what we were expecting,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t appear that there’s actually a fracture, or fractures, which is probably some sort of miracle that that’s the case.
“One of the more difficult days that you’re going to have at a ballpark. You just can’t stop thinking about him and what he’s gone through and what he’s about to go through.”
Prayers up to Kyle Farmer and hopefully a speedy recovery.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @OutkickDanZ