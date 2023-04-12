Terrifying Moment As Twins Kyle Farmer Takes Fastball To The Face

Videos by OutKick

Scary moment Wednesday in Minnesota where Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer took a fastball right in the face. Chicago White Sox hurler Lucas Giolito hit Farmer up high with a 92-mile-per-hour pitch.

Immediately, Giolito reacts by throwing his hand up to his head. Clearly, he did not intend to throw the pitch at Farmer. Instead, it looks like it probably slipped out of his hand.

Farmer hits the ground and immediately White Sox catcher Seby Zavala calls for help.

The video is below, but I wouldn’t blame you if you chose not to watch.

Absolutely terrifying moment. Kyle Farmer takes a pitch directly off his face. pic.twitter.com/GI0k2wIH7F — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

The announcers react in horror, as well, with just a simple “Oh, no.”

That’s just not something anyone wants to see happen. Not anyone for the Twins, obviously, but not any White Sox player either.

Thankfully, Farmer was able to get up under his own power and walk to the dugout with trainers holding a towel to his face.

Kyle Farmer just got hit in the face by a fast ball, hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KVE7g6lEZw — Votto Still Bangs™ (@EvilJoeyVotto) April 12, 2023

Kyle Farmer was able to walk off the field after being hit in the face with a pitch pic.twitter.com/Js0bqYI7qw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2023

As bad as it looked, it appears that Farmer avoided some of the worst possible outcomes. After the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that Farmer is set to undergo a procedure to “realign his teeth” and “fix a major laceration of the lower jaw.”

Yes, that’s bad. However, Baldelli said Farmer did not break his jaw and suffered no fractures.

“Thank God we got news that was better than what we were expecting,” Baldelli said. “It doesn’t appear that there’s actually a fracture, or fractures, which is probably some sort of miracle that that’s the case.

“One of the more difficult days that you’re going to have at a ballpark. You just can’t stop thinking about him and what he’s gone through and what he’s about to go through.”

Minnesota skipper Rocco Baldelli shares updates on Kyle Farmer and Byron Buxton after the #MNTwins series win over the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/68qZiv2Z0s — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 12, 2023

Prayers up to Kyle Farmer and hopefully a speedy recovery.