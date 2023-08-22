AEW Announces Theaters Will Show This Weekend’s Massive Wembley Live Event

Videos by OutKick

If you think wrestling is dead, think again.

This Sunday, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will host the largest wrestling show ever with an expected crowd over 85,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium. And for fans stateside unable to attend the show in person, the wrestling promoter announced that they will have the option of watching it live in select “out-of-home” establishments, with some of those believed to be movie theaters.

AEW IS WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT’S RIVAL

The AEW: All In London build-up has been nothing short of extraordinary for both the still relatively new group as well as the industry in general.

AEW broke its own attendance record with the 36,000 pre-sale tickets sold back when the event was announced in May. They then demolished Wembley Stadium’s wrestling attendance record from 1992’s WWE SummerSlam when they surpassed 60,000 tickets.

As of now, over 80,000 tickets have been sold and it looks like AEW should have no problem selling out. A monumental achievement indeed that is sure to raise eyebrows and get other media entities interested in getting involved with owner Tony Khan’s AEW promotion – especially as he looks for more streaming options.

It only makes sense then for AEW to announce that fans here don’t have to be stuck in their houses to watch the event.

Although the exact wording from AEW’s press statement is a bit obscure, many believe the “out-of-home establishments” will mean select theaters or event venues will be participating in the live airing. This of course will go along with various bars that plan to host the event across the country as well.

AEW ALL IN

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00

Wembley Stadium, London



Available Tickets => 4,626

Current Setup => 85,472

Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update)



This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 19, 2023

The emergence of a competitor to WWE is only going to be better for wrestling fans. Competition means that the WWE won’t be able to have a monopoly over wrestling decisions and more importantly – personnel.

The fact that AEW: All In London and the following week’s AEW: All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago are likely to be sell outs and have already garnered massive buzz, shows that things are about to get very interesting in the world of professional sports entertainment.

Get the movie theater popcorn ready.