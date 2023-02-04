AEW To Possibly Launch Streaming Service With Warner Bros. Discovery

Videos by OutKick

All Elite Wrestling, also known as AEW, may be heading to the streaming world.

AEW President Tony Khan is interested in partnering up the promotion with Warner Bros. Discovery, according to Bloomberg.

The deal would make sense. WBD is the parent owner of TNT and TBS, which already airs AEW weekly programs. Warner also owns Bleacher Report, who airs AEW pay-per-views.

It’s no surprise that AEW would want to jump into the streaming world. Hell, everyone else seems to be doing it. Their main competitors in World Wrestling Entertainment had vast success with their “WWE Network,” which ran for 7 years before being acquired by NBC Peacock for $1 billion.

AEW Wrestling may partner with Warner Bros. Discovery (AEW Wrestling Logo)

AEW DEBUTED IN 2019

With Warner Bros. Discovery going through a bit of a shake-up and an uncertain future these days, Khan knows that he must look at the future for AEW. In an unclear media climate, at least having a streaming deal would guarantee that the product can be shown to fans, as well as allow for additional content and shows to be launched. The AEW signed a contract extension through 2023 with WBD back in 2020.

In an interview on the Rasslin podcast in November, Khan hinted that a streaming service could be beneficial for the wrestling promotion.

And @rushtoroblanco gets the win here on #AEWRampage, and heads directly to #AEWDynamite to face the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rrpcXiOJh2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023 The AEW airs on TBS and TNT.

“I’m trying to build the library up. We’ve done over 100 episodes of Dynamite over wo years, we run every week, we’ve done 104 episodes of Dynamite now. We’ve done ten pay-per-views plus the streaming specials… It’s going to be available, and all of the pay-per-views, we’ve done 104 episodes of Dynamite, now we have the Rampage library building up [as well],” Khan said.

AEW’s flagship program “AEW Dynamite,” airs on TBS every Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET. It drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demo and an overall viewership of 901,000.