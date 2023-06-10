Adrien Broner Uses Post-Fight Interview To Announce Need For A Female’s Touch

Videos by OutKick

Boxer Adrien Broner gave a post-fight interview for the ages. One that was so surprising, it would’ve made Don King’s hair turn white and stand on end if it wasn’t doing that already.

Broner had just wrapped up what was just his second fight in four years. However, he’s formidable with a record of 35-4-1.

On Friday night in Miami, Broner went 10 rounds with Bill Hutchinson and won by unanimous decision.

But who cares, it was all about the interview.

Broner was asked if the fight was “everything he wanted and needed?”

Kind of a weird question, but no, it was not everything he needed at that moment.

Just a heads up, the video below is NSFW…

Adrien broner post fight interview got me crying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MXQrfOmT21 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 10, 2023

“It wasn’t everything .. well, it was everything I wanted, but it’s not everything I needed. Right now I need some p—y,” Broner said.

I mean… don’t you need a Gatorade or something?

That answer from Brodner drew groans from the crowd and — from the sounds of it — the booth as well.

I’m not sure what they expect. Broner has a reputation for being a bit of a wild card and has had a few run-ins with the law over the years. and has been to jail multiple times.

What happened on Friday won’t land him behind bars, but it might put the next broadcast of one of his fights on a 7-second delay.

