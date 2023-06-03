Greg Hardy Obliterated In Boxing Match

Videos by OutKick

Greg Hardy’s fighting career continues to be an absolute joke.

The former NFL player turned to combat sports after his career on the football field flamed out. However, it turns out that fighting and playing football are two very different things.

Hardy has already suffered some brutal losses, and you can now add another to the list.

Greg Hardy gets rocked in boxing match against Alexander Flores. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Greg Hardy lit up in boxing match.

Hardy was rocked twice and dropped in the 17th round of his Team Combat League boxing match against Alexander Flores.

The former Panthers and Cowboys player was absolutely obliterated by the time the ref called it off.

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

This definitely isn’t the first time Hardy has gone down in similar fashion. He got absolutely slept during a BKFC bout earlier in 2023, and had three straight losses to close out his UFC career.

Why is this dude continuing to get in the ring when he’s become nothing more than a punching bag?

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

Hardy’s career spiraled downward after he faced allegations of domestic violence. He wasn’t ever charged and maintained his innocence. However, he did face a suspension from the league.

He pivoted to fighting shortly after his time in the NFL came to an end. It’s not been going well to say the least!

Greg Hardy’s fighting career has not gone well at all. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Who will light up Greg Hardy next? That remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt he should probably stop taking fights. It’s just not for him!