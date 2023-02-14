Adrian Peterson Talks With Damar Hamlin After Calling Him Out For His ‘Disrespectful’ Super Bowl Jacket

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin was recognized at Super Bowl LVII alongside the medical staff that helped save his life following his on-field collapse earlier this season. The Buffalo Bills’ safety wore a blue letterman jacket to the game, one that former NFL running back Adrian Peterson did not appreciate.

The jacket had an apparent image of Jesus Christ with a message on the front that read “Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night.” On the back of the jacket, there was the word “Eternal” with an image of Jesus on the cross.

Peterson jumped on Instagram and posted a photo of Hamlin wearing the jacket while calling him out in the caption.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” the former Minnesota Vikings star wrote on Instagram.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking,” he added in a comment on the post.

While it seems a bit childish, Peterson has every right to be upset about Hamlin’s jacket. But shortly after his post went viral, Peterson explained that he was able to get in touch with Hamlin and share his point of view.

Adrian Peterson Talks With Damar Hamlin About His ‘Jesus’ Jacket

Peterson claiming his intention wasn’t to judge Hamlin after quite literally judging him was a bold choice of words, but that’s the direction he went in his updated Instagram post.

“So I spoke with [Damar], and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” Adrian wrote.

“However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

According to TMZ, Hamlin’s jacket was designed by Takashi Murakami and is worth $3,150.