Adam Wainwright Has Fun With MLB Retirement Paperwork, Lists Official Reason As ‘Got A Puppy!’

Videos by OutKick

Adam Wainwright: Confirmed, good guy. Confirmed, loves dogs.

In an amusing X post, the recently retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher gave a behind-the-scenes look into how a Major Leaguer announces he’s done with the sport that he spent over 20 years playing day in and day out.

“Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons,” the World Series pitcher tweeted along with a screengrab of his “MLB – Notice of Disposition” filed paperwork.

“This letter serves as my official notification to the ST. Louis Cardinals that I have decided to voluntarily retire from baseball effective 10/2/2023.

Reason: because I got a puppy!”

I mean talk about cementing himself in the hearts of all of the Cardinals faithful for years to come.

People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA. Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/yxCvgFjFdz — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 30, 2023

Adam Wainwright poses with a puppy the Cardinals got him as a retirement gift. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Adam Wainwright

WAINWRIGHT WON A WORLD SERIES IN 2011

Not only has Wainwright been a consistent staple with his pitching throughout the years that saw him become a 3x All-Star as well as the 2011 World Series Champions, but he’s pretty much a guy that battled for the fans anytime he was out on the field.

Here you had a player that was able to deliver both on the field as well as off the field – something that should come easy but rarely does these days to professional athletes.

Hell, Wainwright started the season by singing the national anthem! (And wasn’t that bad at it!)

Only to then get one last at-bat so the fans and his team mates could bid farewell to him.

Adam Wainwright gets an at-bat! #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/33NLE95QWd — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) September 30, 2023

You add the fact that he is now invoking a puppy into things?

Oh, and this isn’t just any pup – this is the one the team gave him as a retirement gift in front of a sold out Busch Stadium audience. (Can we normalize giving dogs as presents rather than watches and plaques?)

At this rate, I’d expect Wainwright in the Cardinals broadcast booth by the start of preseason. The guy checks all the boxes for being a Cardinals lifer!