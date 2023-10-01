Cardinals Surprise Adam Wainwright With A Puppy As Retirement Gift

Videos by OutKick

Adam Wainwright always told his kids they could get a dog when he retired from baseball. So before his final game on Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals made sure to keep their longtime pitcher honest.

During Wainwright’s retirement ceremony at Busch Stadium, the Cards presented him with a basket. The three-time All-Star opened the basket to find the newest addition to his family: a Lagotto Romagnolo named Louie.

Waino gets a Puppy ❤️⚾️🐶 pic.twitter.com/AHwaDSoyBC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 1, 2023

Wainwright retires after spending all 18 seasons of his career with the Cardinals. And what a career it’s been. The 42-year-old right-hander has 200 MLB wins, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, a World Series ring and a Roberto Clemente Award.

With 2,202 career strikeouts, Wainwright is second only to Bob Gibson (3,117) in Cardinals franchise history. Further, Wainwright and longtime teammate Yadier Molina are the most successful battery in Major League history, having both the most wins and starts together.

(Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Cardinals Bid Farewell to Adam Wainwright

The puppy presentation was just a small part of an emotional ceremony celebrating Waino.

Molina and Albert Pujols popped out of the dugout to surprise their former teammate. And we also saw appearances from baseball greats Ozzie Smith, Ted Simmons, Jason Isringhausen, Whitey Herzog, Tony La Russa, Scott Rolen and Chris Carpenter, among others.

Adam Wainwright performs during a concert after a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

A talented musician, Wainwright also received a custom Les Paul guitar from the team — and inscribed on the back were notes from his children.

“Seeing all these wonderful people here in the stands — I can’t feel a bigger feeling of a blessing for being a St. Louis Cardinal this long,” Wainwright said from the podium at home plate before Sunday’s season finale.

“I wouldn’t change anything in the world for that. I love you all, and I can’t wait to spend a lot of years back here in Cardinals Country.”

With baseball behind him, Wainwright can now shift his focus to other efforts: community outreach through his Big League Impact Foundation, a budding country music career and puppy potty training.

Congrats, Waino!