Adam Thielen Has Zero Interest In Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Darkness Retreat’

Don’t expect to see Adam Thielen locked in a dark room at any point in the near future.

The Minnesota Vikings star dropped in on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, and when asked if he’d consider playing for the Packers, the topic immediately turned to Aaron Rodgers’ “darkness retreat.”

The Packers QB recently revealed he’ll make a decision on his future after spending several days alone in isolation. Sounds a bit out there, but different strokes for different folks.

“Well, I gotta wait to see what happens after this darkness retreat … I’m not doing it. I’m saying after he’s done it,” Thielen responded when asked about potential interest in Green Bay.

“I don’t do well with isolation in general,” Thielen further explained. Just how bad is he with isolation? The four and a half hour flight to Arizona was tough for him to sit through.

Does anyone blame the Minnesota Vikings star for not wanting to do what Aaron Rodgers is doing? The Packers QB claimed he’s going to be in a dark room by himself for days with just his thoughts.

Seriously, is there anything more terrifying than being alone with your thoughts for days? The answer is probably no.

Adam Thielen reacts to Aaron Rodgers “darkness retreat.” (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Of course, Aaron Rodgers is a unique guy. He does things his own way, and he doesn’t really care if people don’t like it.

There are countless examples of that fact, and in 2023, carving your own path out is incredibly rare. In that respect, it’s neat to see someone not afraid to be themselves.

You just won’t be seeing Adam Thielen joining in.

The good news for Vikings fans is there’s no chance Thielen joins the Packers. So, this is all a moot point, but still fun to debate. Let us know your thoughts on Rodgers’ little isolation trip in the comments below.