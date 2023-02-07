Aaron Rodgers Will Make Decision On His Future After ‘Isolation Retreat’

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has laid out an interesting timeline for a decision on his future, and it involves some serious alone time.

The fate of Rodgers remains one of the biggest storylines in the entire NFL. Will he stay with the Packers? Is a trade on the horizon? Could the four-time MVP retire and call it quits?

It sounds like fans will have a decision sooner than later.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers needs to be alone before making a final call.

“I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and move forward,” Rodgers said during his regular Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” when asked how things might shake out.

When pressed for details, the Green Bay Packers QB revealed his “isolation retreat” is “four nights of complete darkness … It’s a darkness retreat.”

You can watch his full comments below.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

Did Aaron Rodgers steal this idea from Kayce on “Yellowstone”?

As an astute Twitter observer pointed out, this sounds a hell of a lot like Kayce’s vision trip at the end of “Yellowstone” season four.

The youngest Dutton son had to be isolated (granted, he might have had some substances to help) in order to clear his mind and get a look at the future.

Is Aaron Rodgers isolation retreat similar to what Kayce did on “Yellowstone”? (Credit: David Hookstead/Twitter)

Now, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers will do a little bit of a Kayce Dutton impression (will a little ayahuasca be present?) in order to figure out his future.

At this point, it’s not even surprising. Ever since Rodgers went public with his first ayahuasca experience, it’s almost like he’s been operating on a different level.

If being alone in the dark is what he thinks is best, then he has to do it. Is it a bit weird? Sure. Is it a bit unorthodox? Without a doubt, but this is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s doing an isolation trip. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Buckle up and prepare for whatever decision he might cook up while not being able to see for 96 hours. Sure sounds like a ton of fun.