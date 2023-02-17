Adam Silver Claims That The NBA Disciplines Referees For Missed Calls

Videos by OutKick

Referees miss calls, they’re human, but anyone who has paid any attention to the NBA this season has recognized the officiating hasn’t exactly been up to par.

The most egregious example of this came when officials didn’t blow the whistle for LeBron James last month when he was clearly fouled during a last-second shot attempt during a tie game against the Boston Celtics.

James, like other superstars around the league, typically gets a whistle when he wants a whistle. On that particular play, however, a foul was actually committed and he should have been headed to the free-throw line.

The NBA’s referees union posted a public apology a day after the no-call admitting that they missed the call.

READ: NBA REFS CALL LEBRON JAMES’ NON-FOUL A ‘GUT-WRENCHING’ MOMENT AFTER FULL DAY OF WHINING FROM LAKERS FANS

Now, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is doing his best to put out the fire by explaining that the league does discipline officials after blown calls.

“We don’t publicize discipline for officials. We don’t think that will be appropriate,” Silver told SportsCenter on Thursday.

“But their assignments are affected by the quality of their calls, whether or not they progress into the playoffs and then round by round is impacted by the accuracy of their calls and their demeanor on the floor. So there is a system for overseeing and making those judgements about officials. But more to your earlier point about getting the calls right, that’s again not a new issue.”

Adam Silver claims that the NBA does discipline its referees. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was already public knowledge that only the best referees in the league officiate playoff games, that just makes logical sense. As for the officials that consistently miss calls, or perhaps blow the whistle too often, publicizing their disciplinary action may not be the worst idea.

The NBA is very quick to fine and suspend players via public statements plastered all over social media as soon as a player steps on a certain toe.

Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas jokingly said “no homo” in a postgame interview last week, publically apologized minutes later, and was still slapped with a $40,000 fine.

Fining officials isn’t the answer, they’re all underpaid, but there has to be other forms of discipline available other than simply keeping them away from the playoffs.