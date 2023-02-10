Nets Guard Cam Thomas Apologizes After Jokingly Saying ‘No Homo,’ NBA Gets Last Laugh By Fining Him $40k

Videos by OutKick

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas jokingly said the phrase “no homo” during a postgame interview on Thursday night and will be losing $40,000 as a result.

After scoring 20 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, Thomas joked that the Nets had some “good looking dudes” on their roster and quickly followed that up by saying “no homo.” The reporter picked up on the comment and said “I’m sure the league office will love that one.”

The league office did not, in fact, love that one.

The NBA announced on Friday afternoon that Thomas has been fined $40k for using “derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.”

Just minutes after the interview took place, Thomas jumped on Twitter and issued an apology for his “no homo” comment explaining that he was simply being playful.

I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview. I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love 🫶🏽❤️ — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) February 10, 2023

It’s safe to say that Thomas, who is making $2.1 million this season, will choose his words more wisely in future postgame interviews.

The $40,000 fine certainly puts a damper on Thomas’ last week and a half in which he’s been playing on an entirely different level. The LSU product had three straight 40-point games prior to his 20 point outing against the Bulls on Thursday night.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris