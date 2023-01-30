NBA Refs Call LeBron James’ Non-Foul A ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Moment After Full Day of Whining From Lakers Fans

Videos by OutKick

After a day of NBA fans pretending like LeBron James‘ last-second foul on a layup attempt was going to get ignored by the Association, the referees union issued a statement to address the whole matter.

The missed foul call prompted the union to tweet a statement on Sunday, calling it a “gut-wrenching” omission.

Seriously, a lack of a foul call was … gut-wrenching.

“Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the National Basketball Referees Association tweeted. “We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.”

The entirety of the Lakers fanbase threw up their hands and nearly assembled riots to justify their anger over an evident foul by Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, which could have put LBJ at the charity stripe with the game tied at 105-105 and no time left.

It was a bad no-call, but honestly, the Lakers had an opportunity to win.

Instead of calling the blatant foul, the Lakers lost in overtime, 125-121, and the fanbase turned their puppy eyes up to an 11, pretending that they’re the only franchise to get shafted by the refs and that the NBA was keen on overlooking its most marketable star.

LeBron after the non-call.



pic.twitter.com/SKHPUTwtbK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 29, 2023

This view is amazing. Year 20. pic.twitter.com/sRjjIbCVQK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2023

LeBron x Little Miss Sunshine pic.twitter.com/VE2C2DKuco — David Astramskas (@redapples) January 29, 2023

LeBron hung his head, on the brink of breaking down, in the postgame, and the rest of the Lakers acted like the referees were the sole reason that LA is sitting 13th in the Western Conference rather than looking in the mirror and digging for a salient excuse.

Like GM Rob Pelinka’s string of terrible offseasons? Or egregious three-guard rotations by head coach Darvin Ham to get outsized on the floor most nights? Perhaps a lack of playing time by the brittle Anthony Davis?

Nah, it’s all because of the refs.

“I don’t see it happening to nobody else,” James said, looking up from the ground as the reporters tried to console the megastar player. “It’s just weird.”

Again, we get it man, terrible no-call. But a bit of an overreaction, don’t you think?

LeBron James on the final possession: “You saw my reaction. … It’s challenging. I don’t get it.” pic.twitter.com/sz2hODTDQi — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 29, 2023

“It’s bullshit. It’s unacceptable. I guarantee you nothing's gonna happen to the ref. We got cheated tonight. It's a blatant foul… Refs were bad tonight."



Anthony Davis RIPPED the refs after missing the late foul on LeBron James 😳



(via @jovanbuha)pic.twitter.com/rvlA6VwvBH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

It was such a sad moment for LBJ that it only took a day for him to start joking about it on his social media.

Reposting a baseline photograph of the foul, LeBron addressed the non-foul yet again on Instagram Stories Sunday with the caption, “Good Block, Jayson Tatum.”

Get well soon, LeBron. Get well soon.

posted 35 minutes ago? pic.twitter.com/40Cig9V2Jr — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 30, 2023