The Rescuers Bud Light Never Asked For: Ted Lieu And Adam Schiff

Bud Light has finally found some people willing to defend the company, but probably not who Anheuser-Busch was hoping for.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have been trying to bail water out of its ship after hitting an iceberg known as the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

The beer company’s been taking serious heat ever since Bud Light teamed up with the transgender activist.

While Donald Trump Jr. might have asked for the dogs to be called off, four more people have come to Bud Light’s defense, and I can promise you Anheuser-Busch wishes they hadn’t.

In response to the NRCC dialing back the attacks, Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted a photo of himself and his Democrat colleagues Mark Takano, Adam Schiff and Judy Chu all posing with Bud Light.

It’s probably just pure coincidence all the labels were perfectly facing the camera…

These are the saviors Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch definitely didn’t ask to show up.

Of all the people Anheuser-Busch wants coming to the rescue at the moment, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu aren’t anywhere near the top of the list.

Both are unbelievably cringe characters (as are most politicians for the record), and neither is really on-brand with what the company is trying to represent.

Remember, Anheuser-Busch is currently running a paid ad campaign playing on nostalgia and how awesome America is. It’s like a movie trailer that is designed to have beer drinkers run through a wall.

It’s not working, BUT this definitely doesn’t help. Picture the average Bud Light or Budweiser drinker.

It’s probably a dude who loves sports, war movies, owns a truck, maybe has some guns and listens to country music. Is that what comes to mind when you think of Adam Schiff? Absolutely not.

The comments seem to agree with my assessment.

People aren’t impressed with Ted Lieu’s Bud Light photo stunt. (Credit: Twitter)

Like Joe Rogan suggested, the best fix might just be putting Shane Gillis’ face on cans. Or, perhaps reach out to Kid Rock to make amends.

The last thing the beer brand wants right now is four stuffy politicians running to its defense. It’s just cringe and embarrassing. And no brand wants to be cringe. If Anheuser-Busch was smart, it would denounce this picture. That would immediately turn the tables.