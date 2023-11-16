Adam Johnson Planned On Proposing To GF Before Hockey Player’s Tragic Death

Videos by OutKick

Adam Johnson is the American hockey player who tragically died on Oct. 28 after Sheffield Steelers star Matt Petgrave clipped Johnson on the neck with his ice skate.

Before Johnson died from his collision with Petgrave, he planned on proposing to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe — a detail she discovered after finding an engagement ring in their apartment. Johnson, 29, and Wolfe went on three years dating before his passing.

People surrounding Johnson’s family revealed to USA Today that Wolfe, 24, discovered the ring in their apartment in England. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League. Playing against the Sheffield Steelers, Johnson suffered a fatal slash to the neck after Sheffield’s Matt Petgrave kicked his skate up.

Police have arrested an unnamed suspect, investigating the potential for manslaughter.

Ryan Wolfe and Adam Johnson. (@ryanwolfe17 // Instagram)

Police are investigating the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson. He died after his throat was cut during a game. (Credit: Getty Images)

Adam Johnson’s GF Makes Sad Discovery After Player’s Death

USA Today cited one family-friendly source’s account of Johnson’s intentions to propose to Wolfe during their stay in England. The man, Scott Pionk, knew Johnson through his son, who had previously been a college teammate of the former NHL player.

“His grandmother told me that he had shown her (Johnson’s grandmother) the ring before he left and he was going to propose at some point,” shared Pionk.

LONDON, CANADA – Matt Petgrave of the Owen Sound Attack skates against the London Knights in Game 6 of the 1st round of the play-offs on April 3, 2011 at the John Labatt Centre in London, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Wolfe shared the immense void left by Johnson’s death, also impacted by the heartbreaking discovery of the ring.

“You’ve been so amazingly supportive and kind to me since the day we met,’ Wolfe shared.

“And I couldn’t have been more grateful for it. I always thought that maybe if I was lucky enough, after a lifetime together, that I might start to be more like you. You’re such a special person, you have the best sense of humor, the biggest heart, the quickest wit and the kindest soul. You’re unbelievably loyal, dedicated and smart — you’re so, so smart.”

“Whether it came to school or life in general, you just seem to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort, and made me feel like we could do anything, or be anything, and we’d be OK. We’d be happy.”

At Johnson’s funeral, a memorial video for the hockey player featured a shot of Wolfe wearing the ring.