Adam Hadwin Has Very Canadian Reaction To Being Tackled By Security After Thrilling RBC Canadian Open

Most people mistakenly tackled by security in front of thousands of people would be furious, but not Adam Hadwin. The PGA Tour pro is taking the wild and hilarious moment in stride after being tackled by popping champagne with Nick Taylor.

In case you missed it, Taylor drained a 70-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday to win the RBC Canadian Open over Tommy Fleetwood. Taylor snapped a 69-year drought of a Canadian winning the country’s open championship.

As one would expect, pure mayhem ensued after his eagle putt dropped. Many of Taylor’s fellow Canadian players who teed it up earlier in the day ran onto the 18th green to celebrate. Hadwin was among the crowd but didn’t quite make it to his destination as he was truck-sticked by a security guard.

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

Taylor’s 70-foot eagle putt stood as the moment of the tournament for all of about 17 seconds before Hadwin stole the show by being tackled by security.

While it had to be embarrassing in the moment for Hadwin, he didn’t let it get under his skin one bit. He fully leaned into going viral and had fun with the moment on social media.

Hadwin not only tweeted a photo of him being tackled, but he also made it his profile picture and header photo on Twitter as well.

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Adam Hadwin not caring at all that he was mistaken for a random fan and being tackled during one of the biggest moments in the history of Canadian professional golf may be the most stereotypical Canadian thing we’ve seen in quite some time.

Of course the Canadian golfer doesn’t care he was laid out on national television. In one video you can even see him get up off the ground and embrace the security guard as if it was his fault he was just taken to the ground.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

Oh, Canada.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris