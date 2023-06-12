Oh No, Canada! Security At Canadian Open LEVELS PGA Golfer Adam Hadwin For Trying To Celebrate With Countryman Nick Taylor

Videos by OutKick

Canadian golfer Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday in incredibly dramatic fashion. He drilled a 72-foot putt to make an eagle on the fourth playoff hole. In doing so, he became the first Canadian to win the event in nearly 70 years. Adam Hadwin, a fellow Canadian PGA Tour pro, attempted to celebrate with his countryman on the 18th green.

But security was having absolutely NONE of it!

Obviously not realizing that Hadwin is a fellow golfer — and likely mistaking him for one of the rabid Canadians fans who were going bonkers over Taylor’s win — a security guard took Hadwin down HARD.

Actually, his form was quite good and the NFL should give him a call. At least the CFL.

But that’s for another time. For now, just watch this incredible video:

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

You see Hadwin come flying in, spraying something from either a can or bottle. Traditionally, sports victories are celebrated with a bath of some kind.

Why? Honestly, I have no idea. I should look that up. But that’s also for another day.

If you’re wondering how the ensuing conversation went down, I imagine something like this…

Adam Hadwin has been on an absolute roller coaster over the past 10 days.

Last week, at the Memorial Tournament, Hadwin missed the cut by one shot. Then, he made a much bigger error. He tried to make fun of his wife on social media. That never goes well, but especially when your wife is Jessica Hadwin.

Then, Hadwin came out and shot one-under 71 in the first round of the Canadian Open. He followed that with a four-under 67 to put himself in contention to win his country’s national open.

But he couldn’t quite do enough in round three — when several players, like eventual winner Nick Taylor, went off — t really give himself a chance. He did shoot a final round 68 to finish at 11-under par and in a tie for 12th place.

Adam Hadwin didn’t quite do enough to win the RBC Canadian Open, but he stuck around to celebrate with countryman Nick Taylor. Then he got leveled by a security guard. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

But like many of his Canadian counterparts — including Corey Conners and Mike Weir — he stuck around to cheer on Taylor.

That was his mistake, I guess.

Adam Hadwin, just a guy trying to poke fun at his wife on social media and celebrate a national open championship with his buddy, getting smacked around all over the place.

Poor guy.