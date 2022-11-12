Actress Sydney Sweeney: Stop Screenshotting My Nudes & Tagging My Family

Actress Sydney Sweeney has a message for the trolls who keep taking screenshots of her nude film scenes in Euphoria.

In an interview with GQ published Friday, Sweeney says enough is enough. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” the 25-year-old rising pop culture star told the magazine.

In Euphoria, a high school drama on HBO, Sweeney plays the role of Cassie Howard, who consistently appears in nude scenes.

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing,” Sweeney, who was nominated this year for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her Cassie Howard role, told GQ.

But the trolls won’t win, the actress promises.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Absolutely.

Look, this has a similar feel to the Olivia Dunne situation where society — mostly the New York Times scumbag columnist Kurt Streeter — is provided with a platform to shame these women for playing roles and showing skin. We’re talking about a version of the Taliban here, the same scumbags they wanted American soldiers to go kill.

Weird, right?

Hey scumbags, women have been doing nude scenes for decades and posting swimsuit images on the Internet for 20 years. Try to not be scumbags for once.

“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” Sweeney adds. “I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body. So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn’t think I would do, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”

Here’s how we’re going to handle this going forward, scumbags:

1. We’re not going to tag Sweeney’s family with her nudes. Stop being idiots.

2. We’re not going to act like it’s the end of the world that Sweeney has nude scenes on her resume.

3. We’re going to treat Sweeney as one of the biggest rising stars in the industry who has gained critical acclaim for the Euphoria role and her work in the White Lotus.

4. We’re going to stop with the fake outrage over Sweeney throwing her mom a party where MAGA-like hats were present. Hats saying “Make Sixty Great Again” shouldn’t trigger you. Stop being idiots.

5. We’re going to hope that Sweeney keeps raising her game. She’s a massive rising star. Hollywood needs this woman to dominate for the next 3-4 years. New blood. New faces. This is good.

Or just keep being scumbags. It’s a bad way to go through life.