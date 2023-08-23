Actress Nia Long Files For Primary Custody of Son Shared Ime Udoka, Accuses Ex-Celtics Coach Of Failing To Support Child

Videos by OutKick

It’s been almost a year since the Boston Celtics indefinitely suspended former coach Ime Udoka for sleeping with a Celtics employee.

As for consequences, Udoka split from the Celtics to join the Houston Rockets as head coach; also splitting with wife and actress Nia Long.

Head Coach Ime Udoka, formerly of the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Udoka and Long are in for a lengthy and tenuous separation now that the actress has filed for primary custody of their 11-year-old son, Kez.

In the Los Angeles County court filing, Long accused Udoka of failing to support their son, first reported by TMZ Sports.

The filing states Udoka is allowed to visit his son based on the child’s say.

Udoka exceeded all expectations in his first and only year as Celtics head coach in 2022. He led the C’s to the NBA Finals, where Boston lost the series, 4-2, to the Golden State Warriors.

The future appeared bright in Boston under Udoka’s tutelage, but it all came to a halt when the workplace scandal came to light.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long separated after 13 years of marriage. A spokesperson on behalf of the actress told People Magazine that she was hurt by the “unfortunate and painful” situation. They added that Long disagreed with the Celtics’ handling of the matter.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”