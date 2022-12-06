Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Reportedly Finished After Scandal

After a cheating scandal put his NBA coaching career on ice, Ime Udoka’s relationship with actress Nia Long could be done as well.

Udoka was caught cheating with a Celtics staffer back in September and was dealt a one-year suspension by the team. Word on whether the scandal had ended his engagement to Long had been hard to come by.

Last week, Long did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In it, it was revealed she was moving back to Los Angeles from Boston.

However, in that same interview, she didn’t give any word on the status of her relationship.

Well, it seems as though the word may have gotten out anyway…

Long and Udoka started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

People is reporting that the pair’s 13-year relationship has come to an end in the wake of the scandal.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told “People.”

A representative for Long also commented. They said the actress and Udoka were “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

They have one son together, while Long has another son from a previous relationship.

In her “Hollywood Reporter” interview, Long had some harsh words for how the Boston Celtics handled the situation.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she said.

Udoka is still serving the rest of his one-year suspension. However, he nearly made an early return to coaching last month. He was nearly named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, however, the team decided to go with Jacque Vaughn instead.

