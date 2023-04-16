Actor Morgan Freeman Doesn’t Buy ‘Black History Month’ Or Its Messaging

Videos by OutKick

The man who played God Himself, Morgan Freeman, doesn’t pretend to celebrate “Black History Month.” The 85-year-old acting legend actually considers the whole premise an “insult.”

The actor spoke with U.K. newspaper, the Sunday Times, and went after the fake inclusivity behind BHM and “African American” as a title.

Freeman had no regard for Hollywood or the media’s script.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” Freeman said.

“Also, ‘African-American’ is an insult,” Freeman added; which is sure to stir controversy.

“I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?”

He added, “Most black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

The Oscar-winning actor also threw in a fun nugget on what he would do for a career if he didn’t pursue acting.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

“People ask, ‘What would you be doing if you didn’t make it?’ I don’t know,” he said. “Driving a limo? But I would be in community theater. I would be acting. But along with guts it also takes luck. You need courage and serious luck. I credit my career with both.”

‘Black History Month’ Is All Outcry, No Celebration

Freeman didn’t denounce a need for inclusivity as much as he questioned the actual impact of celebrating Black History Month. Similar to Pride Month’s effect on entertainment and media, BHM has turned into a metric for companies to display how “inclusive” they are every February.

Brands like the NBA tout their Black History Month activism, but their messaging entirely focuses on racism in America rather than uplifting Black achievement. It has turned into a month about political messaging over celebrating the heritage.

What Morgan Freeman and others that question Black History Month’s significance is said posturing that comes with it.

The one-time Oscar winner and five-time nominee remains one of the best in show business. With 142 acting credits and a legacy that can’t be altered by outrage, Morgan Freeman is speaking his mind freely.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610265