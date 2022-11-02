Miles Teller Is Willing To Give Up This Body Part For A Phillies Championship

What would you give up in exchange for your sports team to win a championship?

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller is a proud member of the “Philly Phaithful” and has been very visible during the Phillies’ World Series run. He’s frequently seen sitting behind home plate and not holding back any of his emotions as the team looks to win their first championship since 2008.

Phils in 5 pic.twitter.com/vMC489xjuK — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 2, 2022



Miles is just like you, the rabid sports fan.

Speaking with the MLB Network before Game 3 of the Phillies-Astros series, Teller divulged that he would be willing to give up ONE OF HIS TOES or even his gallbladder for the Phillies to win it all this year.

.@Miles_Teller predicts the hero for tonight and discloses what he would give up for a @Phillies #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/3q3akftUaf — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2022

SPORTS FANS ARE CRAZY AND I LOVE IT

I kind of love this move by Teller. He is completely embracing his Philly fandom here and the fans are loving it. If they win it all, I’d expect him to be on top of one of the parade floats. Maybe even introducing the team as they get their keys to the city.

What’s one toe worth anyway? There’s 9 others. Or a gallbladder? Without googling, do you know what the purpose of gallbladder is? I sure as hell don’t and apparently neither does Teller.

Kyle Schwarber wanted that selfie with Miles Teller



Phillies are loose and relaxed



We are live on NBC10 at 6pm#RedOctober pic.twitter.com/wGHEt9V0Qn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 1, 2022

TELLER IS WILLING TO GIVE UP A TOE OR HIS GALLBLADDER

For some fans, sports is an emotional attachment. The joys and pains of the team coincide with their personal lives.

Think about grandparents and fathers that passed down the love of their team to their children, only to pass away themselves never seeing that team win a championship. Like the generations of Red Sox and Cubs fans that waited decades for another World Series. Or other franchises like the Baltimore Orioles who literally will not be going to the World Series any time soon.

Yet there’s the fan. Waiting. Buying. Watching. Hoping.

It’s a crazy thing that we do to ourselves. Getting our hopes up every year for our team almost always to end in heartbreak.

But every once in a while, something crazy happens and you may get lucky. Where suddenly Miles Teller’s heart is full, although his socks and shoes may not be.

The Phillies currently lead the Astros 2-1 in the best of 7 series. Game 4 takes place Wednesday night.