Aaron Rodgers Is Willing To Fight The Literal Sun, Likes Former Pro-Bowler’s Post Claiming Sunscreen Is ‘Propaganda’

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear to be a believer of sunscreen based on a recent post he liked on social media from former NFL Pro Bowler Russell Okung. For anyone who has kept up with Rodgers over the last few years, it should come as no surprise to see the man pick a fight with the literal sun.

Okung, a former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, shared about a “proud based parent” moment on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that caught the attention of Rodgers.

“Proud based parent moment,” the post began. “My four year old stopped me asked why other people use sunscreen. I looked at him seriously and responded, ‘Corporations push propaganda machines to make the masses believe that sun is bad for them. We have a different view, now let’s go.'”

Rodgers liked that particular post, but Okung fired off a couple more in his fight against UV rays and the ‘propaganda’ machine apparently tricking the world into protecting themselves from the fireball above.

“Sunlight plays a vital role in human health. Don’t sunblock your blessings,” another post from Okung read.

“Yes, apply sun liberally. The body’s intelligence is a mystery to science. Health freedom lies in the integrity and intuition which comes from above,” his final post stated.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t a big sunscreen guy based on his social media activity. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

I think we can all agree that putting on sunscreen is a miserable experience. The absurd amount of chemicals found in most sunscreens that nobody can even pronounce probably isn’t great for your skin either.

But you know what else isn’t good for your skin? Skin cancer. Speaking of which, there were nearly 7,700 skin cancer-related deaths in the United States in 2022, according to the FDA.

Us normal folks aren’t privy to whatever sort of magical, voodoo sun protector Rodgers may have available to him. Sunscreen is all we’ve got, and I’d recommend complying to the ‘propaganda machine’ and applying it instead of getting roasted by the sun.

Rodgers being anti-vaccine mandate is one thing, but going to battle with the sun is an entirely different ballgame.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com