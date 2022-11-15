Aaron Rodgers Speaks On Tirade Aimed At Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers blew a fuse after ending regulation against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with a flat offensive drive.

Rodgers stormed to the sideline when his team gave up a drive to break the 28-28 tie and yelled at coach Matt LaFleur, which has become routine for the aging QB.

After the game, Rodgers addressed the outburst and was candid about his disagreement with LaFleur’s schematics.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said. “I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation and also felt like it was two minutes, so I was going to be calling those, and I was in a pretty good rhythm.”

“Obviously, I didn’t have a ton of attempts but felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to, so I wanted a chance to go win the game,” he added.

In the end, Rodgers and Green Bay held on for a 31-28 overtime victory.

Rodgers’ connection with rookie wideout Christian Watson, who posted a three-TD performance, carried the offense in the narrow primetime win — breaking the Packers’ four-game losing streak and keeping Green Bay alive in the NFC postseason race.

“We’re not dead,” Rodgers commented after the game.

