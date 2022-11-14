Aaron Rodgers Blows Fuse, Yells At Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got red in the face when his team didn’t close regulation out on a good note. Head coach Matt LaFleur was target no. 1 on the sidelines, and Rodgers unleashed.

(Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After the Packers tied the score against the Dallas Cowboys at 28-28 (with three minutes left in the game), Green Bay was playing to survive and hold on for overtime. Rodgers and the offense had one last shot at scoring before the clock ran out to head into OT, and the offense punted the ball away, which set the QB off.

Lip-reading sleuths weren’t able to make out what Rodgers was saying to his HC but there was no doubt that he was slinging expletives.

In the end, Green Bay escaped with a 31-28 win in overtime. And Rodgers got some revenge on ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers had an exceptional connection with rookie wideout Christian Watson, who totaled four recpetions for 107 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The reigning MVP didn’t get to air the ball out but he was efficient in his performance. Rodgers finished with 14 of 20 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He commended his team for preserving in the tough W and put the rest of the NFL on notice.

“I felt like last week was kind of a rock bottom for myself for the team,” Rodgers said in the postgame interview. “We responded in the right way today. I’m proud of our guys. I knew we were capable of a performance like this. I knew I was capable of playing better. I knew I had to play better.

“We finally scored more than 30 points. Our defense has been carrying us for much of the season. But the biggest thing to remember is we’re not dead.”