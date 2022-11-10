Aaron Rodgers’ Teammates Reportedly Growing Tired Of His Behavior

Aaron Rodgers’ teammates are apparently not too pleased with him.

The Green Bay Packers are currently 3-6 and have lost five straight games. The team hit a new low this past Sunday when a terrible Detroit team beat Rodgers and company 15-9.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are a disappointing 3-6. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers finished the game with three interceptions and told Pat McAfee he doesn’t care what people on TV have to say. Well, his chippy attitude and using others as scapegoats is apparently rubbing people the wrong way behind closed doors.

“That some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems, despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence during OTAs, which isn’t sitting well with some there,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote when talking about what he’s hearing amid a five-game losing streak.

Is Aaron Rodgers rubbing his teammates the wrong way? (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

How have things gone so wrong for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

It’s hard to sum up just how terrible this season has been for the Packers. Despite entering the season with the expectation of winning the NFC North, the team has been atrocious, especially on offense.

As I talked about with Dan Dakich yesterday, it’s never Aaron Rodgers’ fault. There’s always somebody else to blame, and his young receivers have taken some serious heat.

I'm hopping on with @DanDakich to discuss the midterms disaster, Aaron Rodgers being a horrific leader, college football and more.



SNOWFLAKES BEWARE. I'M TAKING NO PRISONERS TODAY!https://t.co/3f2PSwNlRk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2022

Let’s remember, this is the guy who suggested some guys should be benched for not playing well. He then followed up that remark by throwing three interceptions against arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

It’s not hard to understand why his teammates might have had enough of him behind closed doors.

Aaron Rodgers’ teammates are reportedly not happy with his behavior. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

With games coming up against the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles, fans might be in for a very rough few weeks. It should be fun to see what Rodgers says or who he blames if the team drops to 3-9.