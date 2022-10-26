Aaron Rodgers Endorses Benching Unnamed Packers Players

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t pointing a finger around the locker room, amid Green Bay’s 3-4 start, but he is calling for certain players to start getting their reps cut.

Rodgers stopped by The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss the Packers’ slow start to the year: suffering their worst record through seven games in the Rodgers era.

Rodgers told McAfee, “Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren’t playing, maybe give them a chance.”

Was he calling out certain players, or calling out the coaching staff’s decisions?

The elephant in the Packers locker room has been the experience gap between Rodgers and his receivers after Davante Adams jumped ship to join the Raiders.

Green Bay hasn’t come close to the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to their offense — ranking 14th in receiving yards (1,670) and 10th in QB passing yards — but the lack of a lead wideout has made a noticeable difference between the once-formidable Packers offense and what they’re working with now.

After losing to teams like the Giants, Jets and Commanders in a three-game slide, the QB and team are on alert to start winning games where they are favored or head straight for a buzzsaw against their elite matchups (such as this week against the Bills, putting the Packers in danger of a four-game losing streak).

Aaron Rodgers Stil Believes

Rodgers shared earlier in the interview that he believes the current Packers roster can still make the playoffs as long as they “take ownership” of their talent on the field.

“I think when the players really take over, then you’re going to see the possibility of us making a run,” Rodgers said. “I’m not talking about the players usurping power from coaches. I’m talking about we take over. We take ownership of what we’re putting on the field. …

“We need everybody on the same page to make the plays that are possible. We need them Monday to Saturday to put in the time to be ready to play Sunday. Because there’s too many times in the game where there’s simple, simple things just are not being accomplished.”

The one caveat to Rodgers’ implicit complaint about his deficient roster is the whopping salary that the Packers owe the QB.

With a $50 million per year price tag owed to Rodgers, the obstacles are certainly there for Packer GM Brian Gutenkunst to nab improved talent. Still, Gutenkunst and the rest of the Packers’ front office has been unnecessarily stingy in years past, so not much of an excuse.

