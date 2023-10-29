Aaron Rodgers Shows Off Amazing Achilles Rehab Before Jets-Giants Showdown

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers desperately wants to play football again.

Rodgers appeared on the field Sunday afternoon ahead of the Jets’ intracity face-off against the New York Giants in Week 8. The 39-year-old continued showcasing his incredible recovery from his left Achilles tear.

Despite calling it a “tough” week of rehab on Pat McAfee this week, Rodgers spent considerable time in the pre-game walking the field without crutches and getting reps with stunning mobility.

Considering Rodgers is just a month and a half removed from his ‘season-ending’ injury, his return timeline for a postseason push looks more promising than expected.

Aaron Rodgers continues to be a medical marvel.

WATCH:

Aaron Rodgers gets some throws in at MetLife this morning pic.twitter.com/bdO8qsK9rQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 29, 2023

Rodgers is still far from returning to action, seen limping throughout his excursion Sunday.

Infamously, Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his tenure with the New York Jets.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 29: Aaron Rodgers (8) of the New York Jets on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants on October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zach Wilson entered the picture (not great) and was tasked with keeping the team afloat after taking a massive step back from their Super Bowl hopes. Anchored by a strong defense, the Jets remain in contention in the AFC East at 3-3.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Aaron Rodgers’ repair surgery, dubbed as an “Achilles bridge.” The doc commented that Rodgers’ procedure could produce a shorter recovery timeline compared to the standard Achilles repair surgery.

Still, Rodgers will need all the time he can get to rehab from this injury.

“It has been a tough week of rehab with some smaller gains and it’s been more of a grind the last week or so,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee. “I’m not walking without a limp yet.”

Rodgers shared that he’s working to regain strength in his calf and feet. “Everything needs to work as a unit,” he said.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)