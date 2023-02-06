Aaron Rodgers Says Raiders Fans Are Showing Him The Most Love

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers knows what he’s doing …

The Green Bay Packers QB is being a tease at Pebble Beach as he takes questions on which team may land Rodgers this offseason.

Since all signs point toward Aaron exiting Green Bay for a fresh start at the age of 38, suitors are lining up to trade for the QB, with more and more teams being outward about their interest.

Earlier this week, we heard Jets general manager Joe Douglas announcing his intention to go “all in” on trading for Rodgers. Still, another team with a familiar face may usurp NY in the QB sweepstakes.

Speaking with CBS golf correspondent Amanda Balionis, Rodgers disclosed which team has been championing him the loudest all weekend.

“The predominant team that we hear is the Raiders,” Rodger told Balionis. “A lot of Raider fans are encouraging me; a lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments. We’re having some fun with it, it’s a great event for the fans to come out here, and hopefully, we can get back on the courts.”

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

The Raiders’ situation makes them a prime suitor for Rodgers. With current QB Derek Carr expected to get traded by his Feb. 15 contract clause, the Raiders will need a capable play-maker to keep lead wideout Davante Adams happy, who coincidentally played with Rodgers in Green Bay.

Adams has also waved the pom-poms for the Raiders to land Rodgers: ranging from subtweets to liking posts about Rodgers going to Sin City.

The only question remaining is whether the team can afford him following reports of the owner’s pockets getting light and with Rodgers expected to make over $40 million next season.