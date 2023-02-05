Videos by OutKick

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers are having a lot of fun playing mind games about the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s future. They continued into the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers, who has played 18 years with the Packers, may not return to Green Bay in 2023. The four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion may choose to retire. He may ask to be traded. The team may trade him even if he does not ask.

Speculation over where Rodgers will play next season has been running rampant in recent weeks. The 39-year-old has been linked to the Jets, 49ers and Raiders, among others. But those are the big three.

Well, the big two. Rodgers made it abundantly clear where he is not going.

Will Aaron Rodgers join Davante Adams in Las Vegas?

There has been a lot of chatter in recent weeks about the possibility of a reunion. The latter cryptically tweeted about the idea earlier this week and the former left the door open while playing in the Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Not long after Rodgers wrapped up his third round on Saturday, Sam Barrington took to Twitter with what he knows. The former Green Bay linebacker said that his former quarterback will play for the Raiders next season.

Just spoke with a friend of mine who is very in tuned with Packers/Aaron Rodgers situation.



Aaron will be a @Raiders in 2023 — Sam Barrington (@Sam_Barrington_) February 5, 2023

Barrington, who played for the Packers from 2013 to 2016 may know something or may not. He is one of many, many people who have weighed-in on the Rodgers situation with “knowledge” of the situation.

Either way, right or wrong, Barrington’s tweet received a notable like… from Adams.

To make things even more confusing and cryptic, Adams decided to mess with everybody’s head (again) during the Pro Bowl Games. After finding the end zone in the flag football game, he appeared to hit Rodgers’ signature touchdown celebration— which State Farm made famous as the ‘discount double check.’

Did Davante Adams just do the Aaron Rodgers belt celebration? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hgD6U995DC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2023

It may mean nothing. It could mean everything.

Regardless of what is actually happening with Rodgers (and maybe Las Vegas?) he and Adams are having way too much fun. They are playing mind games at every opportunity.