Aaron Rodgers Admits He Broke His Thumb Earlier This Season

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers admitted Wednesday that he’s been dealing with a broken thumb to his throwing hand, dating back to a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

Rodgers suffered the injury on the final play of the game when Giants defensive lineman Oshane Ximines absolutely rocked him on a final Hail Mary attempt. He appeared in discomfort after the hit: shaking off his throwing hand of the pain.

New York went on to win, 27-22.

Watch Aaron Rodgers immediately grip his hand after Oshane Ximines gets the strip sack.



Could be wrong but this has a very good chance to be the play he broke his thumb

Aaron Rodgers shaking his sore right thumb after a play.



Aaron Rodgers shaking his sore right thumb after a play.

Rodgers has been playing through the injured thumb in the last six games, going 1-5 in that span.

Will Rodgers Recover?

The soon-to-be 39-year-old QB spoke with the media after practice Wednesday and was asked about a recent rumor that he had broken his thumb. Rodgers confirmed the injury but mitigated cause for concern; saying he’ll be fine.

He went through injuries he’s dealt with in the past and categorized his newly broken thumb as less severe.

“I’ve broken my index finger, pinkies,” he recounted, noting that a knee injury he played through in 2018 was worse.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers added. “So definitely a challenge, but days off help. Feeling better this week.”

When asked if he believed the thumb required surgery, he responded, “No, I don’t think so.”

While some may see this comment by Rodgers as a scapegoat for the Packers’ dreadful 4-7 record, Rodgers isn’t leaning on this injury as much as he’s clarifying the talk.

“I couldn’t tell you (or) point to one thing,” Rodgers noted. “I’m not going to make excuses about my thumb, it’s been the same since New York. I don’t know. I gotta go back and look at it.

Rodgers did suffer from some overthrows against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago but offset those with dimes like his 58-yard touchdown to Christian Watson.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London.



Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London. Here he is talking about it for a bit. Surgery has never been a thought and it won't be after the season, either, he said.