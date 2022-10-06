Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment About His Future

The development of Green Bay’s receivers might factor into how long Aaron Rodgers plays.

The Packers are currently 3-1, and while the record might be impressive, the offense has looked very mediocre for large chunks of the first four games. One of the biggest issues is the lack of receiving options for Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers talks development of receivers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

However, if Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson can develop into very solid receiving options, it might factor into whether or not Rodgers retires.

“Seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision,” the four-time NFL MVP explained to the media Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers’ receiving options have been limited to start the season.

Through the first four games of the season, Doubs has 184 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Christian Watson has a grand total of 51 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

While Doubs might be leading the team in receiving yards, neither rookie has put up monster numbers. Watson has definitely struggled to find his footing in the early days of his NFL career.

Green Bay’s receiving game is lackluster to start the season. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt it’s frustrating for Rodgers and the team, and if he doesn’t get some better weapons or players don’t develop, it’s not impossible to see the star QB hanging up his cleats.

After all, Aaron Rodgers will be 39 by the time the season ends. Does he really want to keep playing if the Packers don’t have a realistic shot to win at a high level?

Green Bay is struggling in the passing game. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully for the sake of fans and Aaron Rodgers, both rookies live up to their potential. If not, Rodgers might punch out earlier than expected.