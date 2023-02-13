Jets Reach Out About Trading For Aaron Rodgers: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets have reportedly started the process of trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ “darkness retreat” starts Monday and while he’s in a dark room for days trying to find himself, the Jets might try to hammer out a trade.

Woody Johnson’s franchise has reached out to the Packers to figure out what it might take to land the star passer, according to ESPN.

Jets have reportedly reached out about Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Jets kicking the tires on trading for Rodgers shouldn’t surprise anyone. Johnson definitely didn’t deny his interest when the subject was brought up during the NFL Honors last week.

Now, it appears the team has actually picked up the phone to try to see if a deal can be done.

Will the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers?

A previous report indicated the Packers will help move Rodgers if he wants a change of scenery after 18 years with the franchise.

The Jets have always been a very sexy team often mentioned amid Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. The other team often mentioned is the Raiders. Las Vegas seems to generate less interest than the green and white, but the Raiders definitely appear to be in the mix.

Will the Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Jets have a lot of talent, and could immediately compete for a postseason run with Rodgers on the roster. The biggest question is what will it take to get him.

Most likely, the answer is a lot. It could take multiple high draft picks to land the future hall of famer. That’s a bit of a problem due to the fact he’s 39. Will you really leverage your future for maybe a year or two? That’s a question the Jets will have to figure out.

Will Green Bay keep or trade Rodgers? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but decision time is definitely looming. All eyes remain on #RodgersWatch, and that won’t change until an official decision is made.