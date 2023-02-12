Packers Will Work To Trade Aaron Rodgers If He Wants Out: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly willing to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers if the QB wants a change of scenery.

Outside of the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers’ future seems to be the biggest story in the NFL world. Will he stay with the Packers or after 18 years with the franchise, has he thrown his last pass in Green Bay?

Nobody seems to know and Rodgers will enter his “darkness retreat” Monday, according to NFL.com. If he comes out and wants to be traded, it sounds like the Packers will help make it happen.

“The team is respecting Rodgers’ need for time to make his decision, and if Rodgers comes to the team with a request to play his 19th season elsewhere, sources say the Packers are open to working with the four-time AP NFL MVP on a trade” Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Is Aaron Rodgers time with the Packers over? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers.

It truly seems like nobody has any idea what Aaron Rodgers plans on doing. Hell, there might be a real chance Aaron Rodgers doesn’t even know what he plans on doing.

Will he stay or will he go? That’s the $100 million question. Once again, the Packers and Rodgers are embroiled in drama over his future.

Unlike previous years, it seems like the Packers have had an attitude shift. After nearly two decades with Rodgers, the team is reportedly open to trading him.

Has Aaron Rodgers thrown his last pass for the Packers? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

If that happens, it will immediately become the Jordan Love show in Green Bay. If Aaron Rodgers does decide his time in Green Bay is over, there will be several teams that pick up the phone and call.

Most notably, there’s been serious chatter the New York Jets could be a great landing spot. Owner Woody Johnson definitely didn’t deny it when the subject came up at the NFL Honors.

Will the Packers trade Rodgers? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Either way, it appears the window on a decision is getting narrower with every passing day. That means it could happen at any moment. Whatever Rodgers decides, it will send shockwaves through the NFL.