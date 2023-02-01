Aaron Rodgers Talks Up Former OC Who Just Took Jets Job Adding Fuel To Rumor Mill

Videos by OutKick

Trade rumors involving Aaron Rodgers are being tied to Nathaniel Hackett yet again, and this time around the veteran QB isn’t exactly suppressing them.

After Hackett took the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos last offseason many believed Rodgers would follow him. Now, after a failed stint in Denver, Hackett has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, one of the teams that are reportedly looking to lure Rodgers out of Green Bay this offseason.

Add that to the fact that Hackett spent time as Rodgers’ offensive coordinator and you have plenty of layers to the rumor.

Aaron Rodgers will take time to make future plans. (Credit: Getty Images)

During an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ earlier this week, Rodgers explained how much he enjoys his former OC.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee, via the Post. “They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

If Rodgers were to be traded to the Jets this offseason – he’s currently signed with the Packers through 2026 – it would immediately make New York a threat in the AFC. While he may be 39 years old, Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank, and if you add him to a team filled with young talent on both sides of the ball he could very well be the guy to win the Jets their first playoff game since 2010.

Interestingly enough, if Rodgers were to land with the Jets it would mirror Brett Favre’s move late in his career, the quarterback Rodgers took over for in Green Bay.