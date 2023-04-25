Aaron Rodgers Mural In Green Bay Gets Painted Over Hours After Trade To Jets

Videos by OutKick

Folks in Green Bay wasted absolutely no time in erasing Aaron Rodgers from the city after news of his trade to the New York Jets became official. A mural of the now-former Packers quarterback was replaced just hours after the deal was announced.

Kyle Malzhan of Green Bay’s WFRV news shared a video of the mural being painted over. Malzhan said the Rodgers mural was “replaced,” but erased may be the proper word to use seeing as how it was simply painted over with black paint.

The Aaron Rodgers mural in Green Bay has been replaced. #Packers



Artist: Beau Thomas pic.twitter.com/7DOYFxeQ3V — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 25, 2023

A local artist started to go to work on a new piece on the freshly-painted black wall the following day.

While you could absolutely make the argument that painting over the mural is petty, especially given that it was done just hours after the trade was announced, you could also argue it shows the folks of Green Bay are simply built differently.

READ: GET READY TO SEE AARON RODGERS, NEW YORK JETS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION — A LOT — IN 2023

The people of Green Bay do not mess around when it comes to their football. Sure, Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a four-time league MVP that delivered the city a Super Bowl, but he’s out now, so why keep any memory of him intact any longer than you need to?

You have no choice but to respect the pettiness.

The Jordan Love era is officially underway in Green Bay, but the city isn’t ready to give him a mural yet, he’ll have to earn it.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris