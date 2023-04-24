Get Ready To See Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets On National Television — A LOT — In 2023

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets finally acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Sports media is frantically writing and talking about what it means on the field. But it’s important to discuss what it means for fans, too.

Most notably this: you’re going to see a lot of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on television this season.

The NFL schedule comes out sometime next month and the Jets are going to be a primetime mainstay. Interesting, since the team had just one primetime game last year.

Currently, the NFL limits teams to five scheduled primetime games per season. However, they also use flex scheduling for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, and teams can go slightly over the maximum if flexed.

The most primetime games any team has played in one season is six: the 2021 Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs and 2007 New England Patriots.

The 2023 New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers are going to challenge perennial draw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for national attention. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Expect the Jets — at minimum — to start with the maximum of five primetime games. That’s a given. Plus, the NFL’s new $105 billion TV deal kicks in this season. That means, potentially, allowing teams more opportunities to be placed in primetime.

Then, don’t be surprised when Fox and CBS fight to get them in their late afternoon window as often as possible, too. Frequently, those network put just one game in that 4:25 ET slot, making it a de facto primetime game.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets face a lot of good opponents next season

Not only are the Jets in New York and now quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers, but their list of scheduled opponents is brimming with intriguing potential matchups.

The Jets face six playoff teams from last season: Buffalo, Miami (twice each), Philadelphia, Dallas and the New York Giants.

Furthermore, they play a few interesting non-playoff opponents. Denver missed they playoffs last year, but Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers is always good television.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers will meet as AFC opponents for the first time in 2023 when the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Plus, they face Cleveland, a team that should be better with an entire season of Deshaun Watson.

And, they have two divisional matchups with the New England Patriots. They might not be the Patriots of five years ago, but Rodgers vs. Belichick in a divisional matchup? Yes, please.

Really, the only pedestrian games — on paper — are against Atlanta, Washington and Houston. Otherwise, 14 of the 17 games are going to attract national attention.

So get ready to see a lot of Gang Green on your television starting in less than five months.