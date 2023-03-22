Packers CEO Jokes He’s ‘Sworn To Secrecy’ On Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick

Packers CEO Mark Murphy is keeping his lips sealed about Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers recently announced his intention to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season. However, no trade has happened yet.

Not only has no trade happened, but several days have passed since Rodgers declaration during an interview with Pat McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Whatever is happening is going down behind the scenes and not much info has leaked out to the public. It sounds like the man responsible for running the franchise is okay with that.

“Yeah and you know, we’ve got no other news really going on. I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy joked when asked about the 2023 schedule, according to WLUK.

Will the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets? (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

Packers fans wait to see what happens with Aaron Rodgers.

All eyes are now on the Packers and Jets to see if a trade actually gets hammered out or not. Again, Rodgers joined McAfee last Wednesday.

He made it clear he wants to play for the Jets, and it’s time for the two sides to get something done. However, fans haven’t heard much at all since then.

Clearly, Mark Murphy isn’t going to open his mouth and say anything. He’s seemingly guarding Aaron Rodgers’ fate more intensely than SEAL Team 6 guards its secrets.

Will Murphy and the Pack get something figured out to ship Rodgers out of town? Well, it certainly seems to be trending that way. Even before Rodgers’ declared he wanted to be traded, Murphy heavily implied the Packers also wanted to move on.

Mark Murphy jokes he’s “sworn to secrecy” about Aaron Rodgers. (Credit: Getty Images)

While fans might be hoping Murphy lets some news slip, it looks like they’ll just have to sit and wait like everyone else. For now, #RodgersWatch continues.