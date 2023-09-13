Aaron Rodgers Makes First Social Media Post Since Season-Ending Injury

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has issued his first public statements since suffering a season-ending Achilles tear Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

If you’ve somehow been without any television, internet, or cell service and are unaware of what went down. Rodgers injured his left leg on his first drive with the Jets. The following day, the extent of the injury was revealed.

Rodgers posted some photos from the night including one of him running onto the field with an American flag in hand.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon.”

I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love.”

Rodgers Included An Interesting Line About Possible Return

Rodgers’ injury — and the severity of it — has led many to wonder what the future holds. Of course, at this point, that’s a mystery to Rodgers too. However, one line in his post leads one to believe that his mind is focused on a return to the gridiron.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” he wrote. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Finally, he signed off with how proud he was of his teammates.

“Proud of my guys, 1-0,” he wrote.

Rodgers should be proud. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Jets managed to eke out a gutsy win against a division rival when they could have simply rolled over after such a stunning injury so early in not only the game but the season.

Not only did the Jets seal the win, but they also managed to force a bunch of Packers fans to pay the bar tabs they ran up thinking the Rodgers-less Jets were dead in the water.

This weekend, the Jets will get a big test in the Dallas Cowboys who embarrassed their MetLife Stadium-mates, the New York Giants, in Week 1.

