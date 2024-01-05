Jets Voting Aaron Rodgers ‘Most Inspirational’ Player While The Outrage Mob Is Out To Cancel Him Is So Perfectly Poetic

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets didn’t get the memo that Aaron Rodgers is the worst person in the history of sports after he made a joke about the late-night talk show host nobody actually finds funny, Jimmy Kimmel.

In the eyes of his Jets teammates, Rodgers is an inspiration. And with the team shining a positive light on the quarterback, it now means that the franchise must be canceled, immediately.

Those are the new rules, right?

READ: AARON RODGERS’ JOKE ABOUT JIMMY KIMMEL IS THE EXCUSE OUTRAGE CROWD NEEDED TO CANCEL HIM | BOBBY BURACK

Rodgers, who played four snaps all season, was voted by his teammates as the most inspirational Jets player for the 2023 season. While it’s strange that a professional sports team made up of grown men is handing superlatives you see in high school yearbooks, that’s not the focus here. The focus is that despite what the woke outrage mob tells you, Rodgers isn’t universally hated.

The timing of Rodgers being named New York’s most inspirational player could not have been more poetic and triggering for the vocal minority out to get him.

Earlier this week during his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Rodgers was talking about the conspiracy theory involving the color of the Super Bowl logo predetermining teams before co-host AJ Hawk took the conversation off the rails by asking Rodgers, “Does this have something to do with the Epstein list?”

This led Rodgers to make a comment involving Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said with a smile. “A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

This guy @AaronRodgers12 has been waiting in his wine cellar for this 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PUX3gWFC9R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

Aaron Rodgers Made A Joke, Which Are Off-Limits To Some People In Today’s World

Some people – the same ones who have been out to get Rodgers from the moment he began raising questions about the COVID-19 vaccine – immediately assumed that Rodgers was insinuating Kimmel’s name was on Epstein’s list.

In all likelihood, Rodgers’ comment was about a joke his former teammate, David Bakhtiari, posted jokingly wondering why Kimmel would call Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” for wanting the public to know the names on the Epstein list.

It appears Rodgers was simply making fun of Kimmel for suggesting he wanted to keep the files sealed, which his incredibly unfunny bit in March 2023 certainly made it sound like that was the case.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

To nobody’s surprise, Kimmel went into full threatening victim mode claiming Rodgers’ comment put his family in danger while mentioning a possible meeting in court as well.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Aaron Rodgers Further Outrages The Mob Out To Get Him

Since Rodgers is just some dumb jock who doesn’t like vaccines being forced on people and occasionally enjoys living in total darkness, and Kimmel says jokes other people write for him on TV, the bloodthirsty cancel culture mob has gone full attack mode on Rodgers.

USA Today’s Mike Freeman, whose literal job title is ‘Race and Inequality Editor – Sports,’ described Rodgers’ comments as “conspiratorial trash” and his appearances on McAfee’s show as “toxic sewage” while referring to Kimmel as “a real star.”

NBC’s Mike Florio joined the cancel Rodgers and McAfee movement whining about the conspiracy theories Rodgers has mentioned on air before writing this gem of a line: “Unless and until ESPN pulls the plug on Rodgers, it’s fair to conclude that ESPN likes it.”

Julie DiCaro of Deadspin, the website that recently lied about and tried to ruin the life a nine-year-old kid wearing ‘blackface,’ called for ESPN “to put an end to Pat McAfee’s Aaron Rodgers disaster.”

This drivel from DiCaro was not only shared by CNN’s Jake Tapper to his 3 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, but earned her an interview on his show where they went back-and-forth urging Disney, ESPN’s parent company, to do something about Rodgers.

By no means am I or even close to the biggest Aaron Rodgers homers out there suggesting the quarterback is some great inspirational role model – the man obviously has a screw loose – but at the end of the day all he did in this specific instance was make a joke about a late-night ‘comedian.’ Full stop.

It’s safe to say Rodgers isn’t losing sleep after digging an even deeper hole among the likes of NBC, CNN, and Deadspin. Doing the exact opposite of whatever they’re screaming about is typically a solid approach to life.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com