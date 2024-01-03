Jimmy Kimmel Threatens Legal Action Against Aaron Rodgers After QB Suggests TV Host Is On Epstein Client List

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, as he does each week. Generally, the conversation makes news. This week, the conversation made A LOT of news. Specifically with regard to ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers and McAfee had their normal banter and the quarterback even dived into the ongoing NFL referee controversies. Rodgers had some very direct and poignant commentary about the way the league divvies up playoff responsibilities.

But, you’re not here for that are you? No, you’re here for the Rodgers-Kimmel drama! I don’t blame you, it’s a juicy headline.

TV host Jimmy Kimmel is not happy about a comment made by NFL QB Aaron Rodgers regarding the Jeffrey Epstein client list. (Photos via Getty Images)

Here we go.

Rodgers, who is paid to appear on McAfee’s show, started the conversation innocently enough … by talking about an NFL conspiracy theory. There’s a popular theory that the NFL predetermines the Super Bowl combatants.

Internet sleuths believe that the Super Bowl logo — which is released before the season — contains the colors of the two teams involved.

Prior to Super Bowl LVI, the league just used a silver logo. But, they decided to spice it up two seasons ago. And, wouldn’t you know…

Anyone else notice this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/edOCyKqEET — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 8, 2023

So, if the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens meet in the Super Bowl, the conspiracy theorists are going to be ALL-IN.

Rodgers poked fun at this idea and said next year’s logo better include green. Then, the conversation turned thanks to co-host A.J. Hawk.

As Rodgers was explaining the Super Bowl logo theory — which McAfee claimed to be unaware of — Hawk snidely remarked, “Does this have something to do with the Epstein list?”

A smirk immediately creeped over Rodgers’ face.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said while chuckling. “A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

This guy @AaronRodgers12 has been waiting in his wine cellar for this 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PUX3gWFC9R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 2, 2024

McAfee and his crew explained that Kimmel previously mocked Rodgers for talking about the list. Reminder that McAfee’s show airs on ESPN, which is owned by Disney. Kimmel hosts “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC … which is owned by Disney.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Kimmel did not take kindly to this most recent comment. He posted on X threatening potential legal action against Rodgers.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” the post read, in part. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Get your popcorn ready!