Aaron Rodgers, Health Guru, Ditches Crutches Weeks After Surgery

Mobile quarterback? You can say that.

Aaron Rodgers is on his feet and slinging the football — just one month after rupturing his left Achilles tendon. No crutches in sight.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers walks around MetLife Stadium without crutches. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

You almost had to do a double-take to make sure it was Rodgers …

.@AaronRodgers12 just having a little catch 👀



Watch Pregame Central live ➜ https://t.co/lKhdDNHiyt#PHIvsNYJ on FOX at 4:25 pm pic.twitter.com/TaVcJ9406k — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers, Health Expert, Impresses Weeks After Achilles Surgery

After his season ended following just four plays with the Jets, Rodgers vowed to return — leaving open the possibility of coming back this season, should the Jets make the postseason.

Could this be the first step of an in-season comeback?

Rodgers appeared on the field at MetLife Stadium before Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering the severity of Rodgers’ devastating Week 1 injury, it was a pleasant and unexpected sight to watch Rodgers disregard a need for crutches.

The QB holds up his end of an improbable return, even as the New York Jets struggle to stay afloat in the AFC East.

Not everything looked perfect just a month (Sept. 13) after Rodgers’ surgery. The 39-year-old was carried around by a cart most of the time. There also appeared to be noticeable limping in his gait.

Still, it’s a great look at Rodgers’ recovery process.

Either Rodgers is rubbing his healing crystals on his ruptured Achilles, or veteran surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s “Achilles bridge” brace must be working as advertised.

Dr. ElAttrache noted that the procedure could produce a shorter recovery timeline compared to the standard Achilles repair surgery.

Comeback or not, Rodgers is a health guru.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)