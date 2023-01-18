Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Win MVP Next Year …With The ‘Right’ Team

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is ready to add another Most-Valuable title to his name. Whether it’s with the Green Bay Packers is a mystery.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday morning for his weekly hit, Rodgers spoke on a bounce-back campaign in 2023 after narrowly missing the postseason with Green Bay this season.

Rodgers wasn’t coy about playing another MVP-level season, amid rumors of a possible retirement. But the caveat that the 39-year-old QB added in his comment was that it could all depend on playing within the “right situation.”

Can Rodgers Return To GB For An MVP-Level Season?

It’s no secret that Rodgers and the Packers have been slightly at odds in recent years over their lack of willingness to equip the franchise QB with elite skill players.

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

“Do I still think I can play? Of course,” Rodgers said, laying out what he expects for a return to form next year, if he plays.

“Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers added. “Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

Despite lacking ample and consistent receiving targets, Rodgers posted 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After a deflating 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions to miss out on the postseason, doubts on a return to Green Bay skyrocketed, especially after walking off Lambeau Field shoulder-to-shoulder with longtime wideout Randall Cobb.

Rodgers noted that the Packers have not pressured him on a potential return in 2023.

“They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one,” Rodgers said.

Will Rodgers come back for another season? If so, will he return to the Packers?

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

