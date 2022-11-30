Aaron Rodgers Expects To Play Sunday Against Chicago Bears Despite Rib Injury

If Aaron Rodgers is proving anything in this failing season for the Packers, it’s his toughness.

Battling a fractured thumb on his right hand and a rib injury suffered Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, his status beyond Week 12 appeared in great doubt.

According to Rodgers himself, it’s time to R-E-L-A-X with the injury news as he expects to suit up Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay’s desperate attempt — sitting at 4-8 — to claw its way back in the NFC wild card race.

Rodgers Is Ready To Roll

During his spot on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, the reigning MVP gave an update on his status after leaving Sunday’s game versus Philly in the third quarter because of his rib issue.

Absorbing hits from Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox on Sunday Night Football, Rodgers was unable to finish the game as he held onto his ribs in apparent pain.

After the game, people began to champion the idea of shutting down Rodgers for the year as the stakes for the Packers continue to dwindle with another loss.

That’s not Rodgers’ mindset.

“We’re not eliminated,” Rodgers said. “We got a chance to run the last five and see where we stand after that. That’s the focus for me. I might miss practice on Wednesday, might not be a full contributor, but that’s kind of been standard for the last six, seven weeks [and then] go to one of my favorite places to play down in Chicago and hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy and let’s see where we can get to.”

On Monday, Rodgers underwent further tests to determine the severity of the rib injury.

Until Tuesday, his status for his NFC North rivalry was up in the air until Rodgers dropped the news on McAfee, which had a hint of surprise to it considering how much pain the QB endured Sunday.

Rodgers’ thumb injury dates back to his London trip in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The QB revealed the injury ahead of the game with the Eagles.

In relief, Packers backup QB Jordan Love played a solid quarter-and-change — enough to convince some of his doubters that he’s taken now ready to take the next step. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 passing yards and a touchdown.

Much like Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, you’ll have to pin the 38-year-old Rodgers to a wheelchair, wearing a full-body cast, if you’re expecting him to sit out a game.

Never say die, Rodgers.