Aaron Rodgers Claims To Be Way Ahead Of Recovery Schedule, But Does It Really Matter?

The New York Jets have fared surprisingly well without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers through the first six games of the season.

Despite losing him early in the first quarter of his first game, the Jets have now won two in a row and sit 3-3 behind the Bills and surprising Miami Dolphins. Rodgers has publicly discussed wanting to make an unlikely return this season, even ditching his crutches after just a few weeks after his surgery.

While most have written his 2023 season off entirely, Rodgers isn’t willing to put it entirely out of the question. And on Tuesday, gave his most optimistic statement yet.

According to a Rodgers interview with The Pat McAfee Show, the 39-year-old believes he’s “way ahead of schedule” towards making a return to game action. While saying he wants to be “smart” about his rehab, acknowledging there’s a number of boxes to check as he gets better, he mentioned wanting to beat Cam Akers recovery time period. Akers was able to return after five months, putting Rodgers right on the border of a potential return.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Does Aaron Rodgers Actually Have A Shot To Return This Season?

He detailed the next steps of his rehab, saying he’ll have to progress to jogging and going through pregame workouts.

“You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker’s gonna be jogging. And then another marker’s gonna be going through a pregame workout, probably, and get on a practice field. All of these are gonna take time. There’s critical markers I have to hit,” he continued.

Despite the encouraging updates, it’s still extremely unlikely that Rodgers plays again this season. Returning five months to the day from his injury would be January 11th, meaning the Jets would have to make the playoffs just to get to that date. And five months may still be extremely optimistic.

If he’s able to beat that timeline, as he’s previously expressed hopes to do, it’s a possibility he’d be able to return for the last game or two of the regular season. But if the Jets aren’t in playoff contention late in the season, what would be the point of risking another injury?

Zach Wilson hasn’t been a complete disaster this year, but with four touchdowns and five picks, Jets fans have to hope Rodgers is right about his schedule estimate.