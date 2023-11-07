Aaron Rodgers Caught On Hot Mic Talking About Returning From Injury: ‘Give Me A Few Weeks’

Videos by OutKick

Will he or won’t he?

That’s the question many New York Jets fans are dying to know about Aaron Rodgers possible return this year to the team.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a supposed season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1. However, Rodgers has worked hard in recovery to possibly return sooner.

After last night’s pathetic Jets loss in which they didn’t even score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Aaron was at it again.

“Give me a few weeks.”



This convo between Aaron Rodgers and Derwin James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zh4fasl9yr — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

TRUTH OR TROLL?

When Rodgers was walking to midfield to say hi to Chargers players, he was asked by safety Drewin James when he was returning.

“Give me a few weeks,” Rodgers responded.

Oh, Aaron you damn tease. You’re like an ex girlfriend playing with the hearts and emotions of every miserable Jets fan that suffers year in and year out. Someone better check on Mike Greenberg.

For weeks now Rodgers had been hinting to the likes of Pat McAfee and others that he was gearing up for a return sometimes this year. Many took it as a “Sure, Aaron” comment – something to give the Jets fans some hope as hey realized it was going to be a long season with Zach Wilson in charge. However now, it may seem that Rodgers is telling the truth.

Was Rodgers just trolling once again knowing that the ESPN cameras were near him? Perhaps.

But he has been making a convincing case for his return – even throwing some passes and moving around on the field before the game.

One of the big factors that could be contributing to Rodgers return – besides the ya know, whole physical health aspect of it all, is would it even be worth it?

After last night’s pitiful performance, the Jets aren’t doing themselves any favors.