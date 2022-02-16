Aaron Rodgers And Fiancée Shailene Woodley Split Up

Videos by OutKick

A year after Aaron Rodgers told the world during his NFL MVP speech that he got engaged out of the blue to actress Shailene Woodley, the two have reportedly called off their engagement and have split up.

Sources tell In Touch that Rodgers’ independence led to the breakup. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source told the gossip outlet. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

As has now happened multiple times in his personal life, Rodgers has decided to move on with another source telling In Touch that the Packers QB “got cold feet” and “couldn’t make it work.”

Since 2011, Rodgers has been linked to actress Jessica Szohr, had a three-year relationship with Olivia Munn, went on a date in 2017 with model Kelly Rohrbach, started dating Danica Patrick in 2018 and even purchased a home with Patrick only to call off that relationship and move on with Woodley, who told Jimmy Fallon in Feb. 2021 that the couple got engaged “a while ago.”

It was in that same interview that Woodley admitted she’d never been to a Packers game and had never seen a football game before dating Rodgers.

“He’s first off just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” Woodley told Fallon. “Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

Weeks later, Rodgers was publicly talking about how his “next great challenge will be being a father.”

At the time, things felt odd and now the suspicions have been confirmed. Rodgers isn’t getting married and it’s unclear if he and Woodley have even been together since the start of the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers made it clear during a preseason interview that it would be a “good thing” for the couple to do their own thing in the fall.

And with that, Aaron Rodgers is back out on the road with his personal life. Another name crossed off the list. Onto the next.