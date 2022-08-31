Multiple Mets Fans Wearing Custom Aaron Judge Jerseys At Citi Field Sparks Serious Confusion

Aaron Judge is having a career year. The Yankees superstar slugger continues to get on base and is mashing massive dingers in the process.

Through 556 plate appearances in 126 games, Judge is batting .297 with 113 RBIs, and hit his MLB-leading 51st home run on Tuesday night. It was a bomb.

Despite all of his success in 2022, he may not be with New York past this season. Well, with the Yankees at least.

Aaron Judge is currently playing on a lucrative one-year contract that was agreed upon during the offseason. Whenever the Bronx Bombers’ season comes to a close, the 30-year-old outfielder will become a free agent.

Considering his asking price, there is a lot of speculation that Judge will not resign with his current club and will be playing in a different uniform in 2023. Of the teams that are considered to be potential landing spots if he chooses not to re-sign, the Giants, Rangers, Cubs, Mets, Dodgers, Twins, Angels and Red Sox are atop the list.

There is a real possibility that Judge could move from one New York club to another.

In turn, Mets fans have their hopes up way too high. Or, at the very least, a few of them are trying to irritate their crosstown rivals.

Custom jerseys are sparking confusion

There has been a significant rise in custom Aaron Judge jerseys during the last few games at Citi Field.

Not the first one I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/DVT5mjJzfN — Nets in foh mane (@NetsnAmazins) August 31, 2022

Not the custom Aaron Judge Mets jersey out in the wild.#LGM #Mets pic.twitter.com/zo14Id0x8v — ɐןןǝq∀ ןɹɐϽ 🔜 NYCC 2022 (@Carl_The_Human) August 31, 2022

Now, this could be wishful thinking or an attempt to manifest the future signing. If that is the case, these Mets fans are getting ahead of themselves and need to calm down.

However, based on personal experience, it is likely a troll job.

Mets fans will do almost anything to get under the skin of Yankees fans. Even if that means purchasing a $150 custom jersey to rub in the fact that their star player may end up in Queens next year.

Either way, if Aaron Judge does not end up on the Mets next year, it is an ill-advised purchase.