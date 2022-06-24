Aaron Judge, Yankees Avoid Arbitration, Settle on 2022 Contract: Report

The New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge will not go to arbitration after the two sides agreed to a one-year $19 million contract for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

Judge has been playing the 2022 season under a $17 million contract, after turning down a seven-year, $215.5 million extension in the offseason. Judge was seeking $21 million for the 2022 season, while the Yankees came in at $17 million.

The $19 million for the 2022 season could increase based on incentives, with Judge making an additional $250,000 if he wins the American League MVP, and another $250,000 if he is selected as World Series MVP.

“For me, it’s plain and simple,” Judge said earlier this week, according to MLB.com “I love this team, I love this organization and everything. But there is the business side of it that I don’t like at times. I don’t think the team likes to do that. You just have to go through it, you handle it, then you move on.”

The 30-year-old slugger is in the midst of arguably his best season as a pro, hitting .304 at the plate with 27 home runs and 53 RBI’s. Judge has been the key piece of the Yankees getting off to a scorching-hot start to the season, sporting a 52-18 start and the best record in baseball.

Thursday night, Judge capped off a four-run ninth-inning rally with an RBI single to walk off the Houston Astros.

“There’s a sign on the way out to the dugout that says, ‘Do Your Job,’” Judge said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s what I tried to do in that situation.”

Aaron Hicks, who had a huge three-run home run in the ninth inning, said that Judge’s teammates were rooting for their guy in arbitration.

“We always hope the best for our guys in arbitration and stuff like that,” Hicks said. “We want him here as a Yankee.”